May Calamawy roped for Marvel Studios’ series for Disney+ titled ‘Moon Knight’

Marvel Studios’ series for Disney+ titled ‘Moon Knight’ has cast May Calamawy who is best known for her work in Hulu’s ‘Ramy’.

The show will be headlined by Oscar Isaac as it features one of Marvel’s cult characters.

The show is aiming for a March production start in Budapest.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’ will be directed by Mohamed Diab, the director who helmed Middle Eastern drama ‘Clash’, and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, indie genre filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies ‘The Endless’ and ‘Synchronic’.

‘Moon Knight’ has had several incarnations over the decades since his debut in 1975, from being an ex-Marine-turned-mercenary with multiple alter egos to being a conduit to conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, to most recently a dapper-dressed consultant.