Emmys 2022: Everything you need to know about the event

The 2022 Emmy Awards are now just around the corner. The much-awaited ceremony of the year, which honours the best in television will take place on September 12



The venue for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards is Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and looking at the top contenders on this year's nomination list, we can't wait to see which of our favourite shows and stars will be taking home the most prestigious awards of the evening.



As award night is nearing, here, we bring you everything you should know about the event.



Who's hosting?



The award will be hosted by 'SNL' star Kenan Thompson, who will surely keep the audience engaged.



“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Kenan said, as per Entertainment Weekly.



Who is nominated?



This year's nominations are dominated by the HBO drama 'Succession'. With 25 nods, the family drama topped the list. 'Ted Lasso', 'The White Lotus', and 'Only Murders in the Building' also took the major spots in the nomination list.



Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ created history by becoming the first non-English show to earn 14 Emmy nods, including Lee Jung-Jae.



What time will the show air?



Not Sunday, this year Emmys will take place on Monday, September 12, and will air live from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. In India, the Awards will be telecasted on Sept 13 morning from 5:00 am onwards.



Where to watch?



This year NBC will broadcast the whole event and one can also watch the event on Peacock, the channel's streaming service.



Who are presenting?



The stars who will be handing out the trophies will be Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Bayer, and Hannah Einbinder, among others.

