Dua Lipa raised awareness and urges fans to donate for coronavirus crisis

In the wake of spurt in cases of novel coronavirus in different parts of the world, singer Dua Lipa on Sunday raised awareness about the highly contagious virus and urged people to donate for the emergency.

The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter to spread the word about the global pandemic."Thinking of you all during this difficult and confusing time. Stay safe, wash ur hands, be with your loved ones and most importantly remember and think of the ones less fortunate than you," the 'One Kiss' singer tweeted.

wow on this night we really thought 2020 was gonna be the one... thinking of you all during this difficult and confusing time. Stay safe, wash ur hands, be with your loved ones and most importantly remember and think of the ones less fortunate than you. pic.twitter.com/kCrox8Rxbj — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 15, 2020 ×

Further speaking about the less fortunate ones, Lipa wrote, "Refugees are some of the most vulnerable on this planet, often living in crowded places with limited health services. UN agencies are working hard to make sure these people are supported".



"I know during this difficult time some of you might not be able to donate to the UNHCR emergency appeal but if you can it really makes a difference to protect refugees and their host communities from COVID-19. Love," she added.



Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.