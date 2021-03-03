Dolly Parton gets coronavirus vaccine that she helped fund

Dolly Parton is the latest celebrity to have got covid 19 vaccination. The 75-year-old music legend received her fist jab of the vaccine and shared the moment on social media on Tuesday.



"Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine," the singer captioned the video.



"I'm finally going to get my vaccine, I'm so excited!" Parton exclaimed. "I've been waiting a while, I'm old enough to get it and I'm smart enough to get it."



In the video, Parton even sings a 'vaccine' version of her popular song, 'Jolene,' and then wears a blue mask as the doctor enters the video to administer the shot. Parton can be seen taking the shot without a flinch.

Earlier in April 2020, Parton had announced that she was donating $1 million to researchers at the university to help develop a vaccine.



According to reports, the donation made by Parton and the work done by researchers at Vanderbilt during trial phases led to Moderna announcing it had produced a coronavirus vaccine in subsequent months.



Speaking to AP about the donation she had made, Parton said, "Well, I follow my heart. I’m a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do."

"When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, 'I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination.' I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt (University) — they’re wonderful people, they’ve been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine," she continued.



Parton stated that she could have got the vaccine 'legally' in January this year but decided against it. She had even decided to get vaccinated on Jan 19- her birthday but ultimately dropped the plan.



"I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, 'Nah, don’t do that,'" she explained. "You’ll look like you’re just doing a show. None of my work is really like that. I wasn’t doing it for a show. I’m going to get mine. I want it. I’m going to get it.



"When I get it, I’ll probably do it on camera so people will know and I’ll tell them the truth if I have symptoms and all that. Hopefully, it’ll encourage people. I’m not going to jump the line just because I could," Parton added.