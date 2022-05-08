'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Benedict Cumberbatch starrer takes box office by storm

Benedict Cumberbatch most awaited movie 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' finally landed in the theatres worldwide and as it was expected fans are just giving a marvellous response to the movie.



The Marvel movie has taken the worldwide box office by storm in just two days of its release. The movie grossed around $ 90 million on the first days of its release as per Variety.



Looking at the response, the movie is on the path to becoming the biggest domestic opening of 2022 so far. With nearly $100 million already in the bag, looks like the movie will surpass Warner bros 'The Batman' opening number of $134 million easily.



Now, looking at the movie's box office performance in India, the film is earning moolah at the box office and has become the 4th biggest Hollywood opener.



Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''#DoctorStrange is MARVEL-ous on Day 1... 4TH BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India... *Day 1* biz...⭐ [2019] #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 53.10 cr⭐ [2021] #SpiderMan: ₹ 32.67 cr⭐ [2018] #AvengersInfinityWar: ₹ 31.30 cr⭐ [2022] #DoctorStrange: ₹ 27.50 cr#India biz. All versions.''



The has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India in just two days and is expected to cross ₹ 100 cr this week.



The movie directed by Sam Raimi shows Doctor Strange travelling in multiverse and fighting the villains. The movie also stars Benedict Wong as Stange's friend Wong, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez and others.

