Disney to revamp Splash Mountain to feature company's first black princess

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday that it will renovate its Splash Mountain theme park ride to feature Tiana, the entertainment company's first black princess and the star of 2009 animated film 'The Princess and the Frog.'



The announcement follows criticism of the current theme for Splash Mountain, which is based on the 1946 film 'Song of the South'.

A recent online petition argued that the film promoted racist stereotypes.

Also read: Elizabeth Banks set to play Ms. Frizzle in live-action 'Magic School Bus' film



Splash Mountain, "will soon be completely reimagined" with a story that features Princess Tiana preparing to attend a Mardi Gras performance, Disney said in a blog post.



"Tiana is a modern, courageous and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what’s really important. It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou," the company said.

Also read: Katy Perry dedicates upcoming song 'What Makes a Women' to unborn child



Hollywood companies including Disney are revisiting works from the past in light of renewed calls for racial justice following the death of African American George Floyd in U.S. police custody.



The petition on Change.org said Splash Mountain was a "beloved classic" at California's Disneyland, Walt Disney World in Florida and Tokyo Disneyland. But "its history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South."