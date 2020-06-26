Katy Perry dedicates upcoming song 'What Makes a Women' to unborn child

Katy Perry is coming up with a new song and she has dedicated it to her unborn child.

Appearing on a talk show, 'Roar' singer revealed there's a new song name 'What Makes a Women' from her upcoming album KP5.



"There is a song on the record called 'What Makes a Woman', '' Perry said. "That is a hope I have for my future child, is that she doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is. And, you know, she can change whenever she wants. She doesn't have to...she can try everything on if she wants; figure out what fits. And so I think that song is important to me and important for her."

The singer is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Boom.

The album was reportedly planned to release during the month of June. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release date has been pushed ahead.