Disney + delays release of Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Disney Plus is pushing back the release of Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', as the production work of the movie has been halted due to coronavirus lockdown.



The series, featuring actors Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soilder) reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) roles, was scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus.

According to an entertainment portal, ''The team was about to start the Prague schedule of the series in March, but the production had to be shut down in the wake of coronavirus outbreak leading to several weeks of delay in the making''.



The star of the series Anthony Mackie said in a recent interview, ''We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first. So they shut us down two weeks before the US shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we are the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints''.

Marvel's other shows are also in the works for Disney+, like 'WandaVision' with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Hiddleston-starrer 'Loki' and Jeremy Renner's 'Hawkeye'.