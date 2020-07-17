Britain's Princess Beatrice marries fiance Edoardo Mapelli in a private ceremony at Windsor

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor on Friday. According to reports, the wedding was a private affair and ceremony took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge.



The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the couple to cancel their original plans to marry in May.



The new date had been announced in advance and the Buckingham Palace described the ceremony as "small".



The Queen and Prince Philip who have been isolating at Windsor since March due to the coronavirus pandemic attended their granddaughter's wedding. It is believed that the royal couple stepped out for the first time since March to attend a family gathering.



Britain had banned wedding ceremonies amid lockdown but it was lifted on July 4.



Beatrice and Edoardo began dating in 2018. They got engaged during a weekend trip to Italy in September last year.



Their families have known one another for many years. According to reports, the couple started dating after meeting at Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.