Did Selena Gomez mock Justin Bieber's wife Hailey ? Here's what we know

Selena Gomez is offering her sincere apology!

Gomez is giving her clarification after some notorious fans accused her of making fun of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber.



Now after facing heavy trolling, the singer has clarified and apologized to all the fans who took the video in the wrong way.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” Selena, 29 said per Page Six. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”



It all started this week when Gomez posted a small daily skincare routine in which she rolled her eyes in the middle of her video. Her video comes a few hours after Hailey's makeup video was posted which triggered fans who felt the singer indirectly mocked the supermodel.



Fans were quick to call out Gomez and flooded her comment section.

Selena and Justin dated on/off for years before he settled down with Hailey in 2018.



Last month, Selena fans trolled Hailey after which she responded, saying via Page Six, ''Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else. Please.''