Did Amber Heard donate her divorce settlement money as promised? Court orders charity to reveal

Amber Heard will have to force a charity to reveal whether she had donated USD 7 million to the organisation as she had promised.



In the ongoing court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Depp has scored a victory of sorts which entails the charitable organisation American Civil Liberties Union to release documents to confirm whether Heard donated the payout of her divorce setlement as she had promised. The order has come from a New York judge.



Depp`s attorney Benjamin told USA Today in a statement, "Mr Depp is most gratified by the Court`s decision."



Depp's lawyers have alleged that Heard was lying about donating the entirety of her divorce settlement to the ACLU and to the Children`s Hospital Los Angeles, and may have cost him his libel case against a British newspaper in November 2020.



"Attorney Andrew Caldecott argued that Heard`s pledge to the charities was a "calculated and manipulative lie" that "tipped the scales against Mr Depp from the very beginning."

Depp lost the case when a UK judge ruled that a newspaper headline tagging him as "wife-beater" during his marriage to Heard was "substantially true."



Lawyers for that newspaper have insisted that Heard did not lie about the donations because she was pledging to pay it out over 10 years. She had made "a number of payments already in pursuance of these pledges," attorney, Adam Wolanski, said to a news daily.

