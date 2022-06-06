Dharmendra gives health update after his critical health rumours

Soon after his hospitalisation news took the internet by storm, Veteran actor Dharmendra reassured all his die-hard fans by himself. It was reported that he has been admitted to the hospital and is critically ill.



However, his son Bobby Deol refuted all the rumours and said that he is fine and is at home during an interview. Now, the veteran actor has shared a video of him in which he asked his fans to think positive.

“Hello friends, be positive. Think positive. Life will be positive. Main chup hoon, bimar nahin (I'm silent, not unwell),'' he says.



Watch the video here:

Putting rumours about the actor's admission to Breach Candy Hospital, in Mumbai and his health is deteriorating. Speaking to India Today, Bobby said, ''He is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well. Thank you so much for your love and affection,”

However, he was admitted to the hospital last month over his back issue. "Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged," said an official statement released by Breach Candy Hospital.



Back then, the actor himself took to Twitter to inform his fans about his health. In the video on Twitter, the 'Sholay' actor said: "Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don`t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don't worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all."



On the work front, the actor is all set to make his acting comeback with Karan Johar's directorial rom-com drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Apart from Dharmendra, the movie also stars Bollywood veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He will also share the screen with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol in 'Apne 2'.