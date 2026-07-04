Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Dev Benegal’s English, August restored version to screen at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival

Dev Benegal’s English, August restored version to screen at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 17:17 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 17:17 IST
Dev Benegal’s English, August restored version to screen at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival

Poster of English, August Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Based on Upamanyu Chatterjee’s bestselling 1988 novel, English, August is an irreverent, darkly comic exploration of post-colonial identity. It follows a young man from an elite, Westernized background cast adrift in the alien, bureaucratic landscape of small-town India.

The Venice International Film Festival has officially announced that the newly restored 4K version of Dev Benegal’s landmark, award-winning film English, August (1994) will celebrate its World Premiere in the prestigious Venice Classics Competition at the upcoming 83rd edition of the festival.

This selection marks the third consecutive year that Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), the not-for-profit organisation responsible for the restoration, has been invited to showcase a world premiere of its cinematic restorations on the global stage in Venice, following Girish Kasaravalli’s Ghatashraddha in 2024 and Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin in 2025.

Also read: The Devil Wears Prada 2: Here's when Meryl Streep's sequel starts streaming

Based on Upamanyu Chatterjee’s bestselling 1988 novel, English, August is an irreverent, darkly comic exploration of post-colonial identity. It follows a young man from an elite, Westernized background cast adrift in the alien, bureaucratic landscape of small-town India.

The landmark film will be presented at Venice by director Dev Benegal, lead actor Rahul Bose, producer and production designer Anuradha Parikh, and Film Heritage Foundation Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Taylor Swift’s wedding gown: which designer did she pick?

‘English, August’: What is it about?

Agastya Sen nicknamed “August” is a young, urban, English-speaking “Generation X” Indian. He listens to Bob Dylan and Miles Davis, reads Marcus Aurelius, and moves easily through the cultural inheritance of a Westernized elite. He is training to become a civil servant—an officer in the Indian Administrative Service, the most influential cadre of the state.


English, August is a portrait of a young man adrift and a wry, darkly comic exploration of post-colonial identity suspended between worlds—intimate, irreverent, and quietly unsettling.

The movie stars: Rahul Bose, Salim Shah, Yogendra Tikku, Shivaji Satham, Veerendra Saxena, Tanvi Azmi, Mita Vasisht, S. Gopalakrishnan, Gyan Shivpuri, Paromita Vohra, Vivek Shah.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics