Demi Lovato's ex Max Ehrich learned about their breakup from a tabloid

Actor Max Ehrich got to know about his breakup from singer Demi Lovato from a tabloid. Earlier this week, a report in Page Six stated first that the couple's relationship was on the rocks and hours later, a source close to singer confirmed to the publication that they had split up.



Later Max took to Instagram stories and revealed how he got to know about his break from a 'tabloid'. "Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid," he wrote in the first of three posts about the split on his Instagram Story."



"While your (sic) in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people," Ehrich added in the second post.



The 29-year-old actor didn`t specify which tabloid revealed the disheartening news.He ended the Instagram story with simply, "God bless."



Leading up to the split, a source had revealed that the pair was struggling to make their relationship work.



"It`s not over yet," the insider to outlet shared hours before the breakup, "but it`s on its way there.



"Fans began speculating that the two called it quits after Lovato`s bodyguard and sister both unfollowed the soap star on Instagram.

The couple started dating in March, and almost spend their lockdown together. In July, Max popped the question on a dreamy beach proposal setup. They announced their engagement on Instagram later.