Critics Choice Awards 2023 records low viewership for in-person ceremony

Not a great start for this year’s awards ceremonies as recently aired Critics Choice Awards 2023 draws record poor ratings as viewership for the same sees a drastic drop. The broadcast of the 28th annual ceremony saw about 900,000 viewers according to early Nielsen numbers. In 2022, the ceremony drew about 1.1 million viewers.

Critics Choice Awards is however not the only awards ceremony that saw a drop in viewership as Golden Globes ceremony too saw a decline in viewership. It registered the lowest ratings ever for the ceremony.

As for Critics Choice Awards, the three-hour long ceremony saw Michelle Yeoh starrer ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ win Best Picture. Actor Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for ‘The Whale’, and Cate Blanchett took Best Actress for ‘Tár’. Check out the full list of winners here.