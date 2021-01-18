'Crip Camp' wins Best Feature at IDA Documentary Awards

American documentary film `Crip Camp` directed, written, and co-produced by Nicole Newnham has been announced as the winner of the `Best Feature` award at the thirty-sixth annual IDA Documentary Awards.



According to Variety, the ceremony was hosted by actor Willie Garson, with musical entertainment by Ruby Ibarra, who performed the theme from `A Thousand Cuts`.

Directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, `Crip Camp` received the best feature award and the ABC News VideoSource Award. Garrett Bradley won the best director for his film `Time`, while "John Was Trying to Contact Aliens` from Matthew Killip received the best short award.



`Dick Johnson Is Dead` took home the awards for best writing and best editing. As per Variety besides `Crip Camp,` the nominees for best feature included `Collective`, `Gunda`, `The Reason I Jump`, `Softie`, `The Truffle Hunters`, `MLK/FBI`, `Reunited`, `Time` and `Welcome to Chechnya`.

Nominees for best director besides Bradley included Newnham and LeBrecht for `Crip Camp`, Jerry Rothwell for `The Reason I Jump`, Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for `The Truffle Hunters` and Sam Pollard for `MLK/FBI`. (ANI)