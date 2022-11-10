CMA 2022: Wynonna Judd thanks fans for support after mom Naomi's tragic death

The 56th annual Country Music Association Awards was an emotional night for singer Wynonna Judd. The entire Judd family has been going through a very hard time ever since the tragic death of Naomi in April this year.



On Wednesday, in a ceremony organised in downtown Nashville, Wynonna appeared on stage to present the award for the Best Vocal Duo of the Year. But, before presenting the prestigious trophy, the singer took a moment to thank all of the fans who helped the family get through a difficult time.



"In death there is life, and here I am," the 58-year-old singer said, according to People. "Thank you for your love and your support."

Country Music Awards: Full list of winners



She continued, "These past six months have been a time to grieve and a time to be grateful." I am humbled and honoured tonight to still have a seat at the table of country music. "I have the opportunity of presenting the CMA award for the duo, which mom and I won seven times."



After her emotional speech, Judd presented the Vocal Duo of the Year trophy to the Brothers Osborne. The siblings also honoured Wynonna during their acceptance speech.



For the uninitiated, Wynonna and her mother Naomi's famous duo, The Judds, won the prestigious Vocal Duo of the Year trophy for four straight years in the late 80s.

The country singer Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 75. Naomi was experiencing mental health issues.