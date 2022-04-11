Chris Rock says he will not talk about the Oscar slap until he gets 'paid'

Will Smith may have apologised to Chris Rock for slapping him at Oscars 2022 but the comedian is not ready to talk about the incident just yet.



During his recent -stand up show in California, Rock only subtly mentioned the incident and instead chose to mock politicians and celebrities.



During his set, he took digs at the royal family and even Hillary Clinton but only subtly mentioned the Oscar incident.

The comedian said to the crowd that his hearing has returned however, he wouldn't further comment on the slap until he was properly paid.

"I'm OK, I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back," Rock reportedly said.



At the end of Friday's show, the comedian even received a standing ovation from the crowd.



Earlier that same day, the Academy's Board of Governors announced they were banning Smith from all events and awards appearances under the Oscars title for 10 years.

Responding to the band, in a statement, the actor said, "I accept and respect the academy's decision."



The Academy failed to properly address Smith and the slap, which undoubtedly met the definition of assault, the board of governors said in a statement. Prior to that, Smith had announced his resignation from the Academy and has since publicly apologized to Rock.



Rock while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars made a joke about Smith's wife Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in `G.I. Jane 2` which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife`s name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

