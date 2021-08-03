Chris Evans responds to Lizzo's claim of expecting his child

Days after singer Lizzo jokingly told a fan that she was expecting Hollywood star Chris Evans' baby, the actor has responded.



It seems Evans sent out a hilarious text to Lizzo in response. The singer took no time to share a screen shot of the message on her TikTok account. In the text, Evans stated that his mother would be quite happy to know about the pregnancy.



"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy..my mother will be so happy lol," Evans` text read.



Lizzo was extremely excited to receive Evans` message. "Omg.. He saw the baby bump! We did it! Now you all gotta name Lil America," she captioned the post.



For the unversed, Last week, Lizzo joked in response to a fan on TikTok that she was pregnant with Evans` baby.



Lizzo's crush on the 'Captain America' star is well known and she had previously shared with fans how she has drunk texted the actor on Twitter.



"This is something that I`ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we`re airing out all the rumors today, I`ve been sucking in. We`re gonna have a little America," Lizzo had earlier said in a TikTok video.

Evans and Lizzo`s funny chat has left fans curious. Now one can`t wait to know what`s actually cooking between the two.

