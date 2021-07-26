Checked out BTS singer V's latest cameo in Peakboy's music video? See it here

Checked out BTS singer V’s latest appearance in Peakboy’s new song ‘Gyopo Hairstyle’? If you haven’t, then you must!

BTS singer V joined his fellow Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik to feature in Peakboy's new song.

The song released on Sunday and V looked extremely stylish in the new video.

The recently released track Gyopo was composed, written and sung by Peakboy. It was announced earlier this month.

The song featured actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik and BTS’ V in hilarious cameos. While ‘Parasite’ star Choi Woo-shik played a photographer, Strong Girl Bong-soon actor Park Hyung-sik soon played as a customer at a food joint that Peakboy worked at. Actor Park Seo-joon then made an appearance, playing a production manager of a talk show that Peakboy appeared on as a guest. Finally, BTS singer V made an entry as a stylish server with a drink for Peakboy.

