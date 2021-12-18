Cate Blanchett to receive Lifetime Cesar Award from French Film Academy

Actress Cate Blanchett to be honoured with French cinema’s lifetime achievement award.



Blanchett will receive French cinema’s top honour, the César d’Honneur from the French Film Academy. She will receive the prize in Paris, next year on February 25 as part of the 47th César ceremony.



In a statement, the academy said the two-time Oscar winner had an “absolutely remarkable career and personality.”

Previous César d’Honneur winners are Robert Redford, Penélope Cruz, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn and Kate Winslet.



Blanchett is among the most successful and acclaimed actors of her generation. She is known for her work in independent films, blockbusters, and the stage. She has garnered numerous accolades throughout her career, including two Academy Awards, three British Academy Film Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.

Blanchett gained International attention for portraying Elizabeth I in the drama film Elizabeth (1998), for which she won the Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for Best Actress, and received her first of seven Academy Award nominations. Her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator (2004) won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and she later won the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing a neurotic former socialite in Woody Allen's comedy-drama Blue Jasmine (2013).



Most recently, Blanchett starred alongside Bradley Cooper and Toni Collette in Guillermo del Toro’s 'Nightmare Alley'.