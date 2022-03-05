Camila Cabello explains why she and Shawn Mendes broke up!

Last year, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello shocked fans as they announced their breakup. Now, for the first time, Cabello is breaking her silence on her split from Mendes.



Last year, in November, the ex-couple released a joint statement announcing their split.



The 24-year-old singer, who has just released her new single 'Bam Bam' talked about her breakup while promoting her song in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily.



Camila says the breakup happened because of a shift in priorities for the couple. ''My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life,'' Camila said.

''Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career. This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators. That was my number one intention, was not even, how do I make the best album and the best music? My number one intention was, how can I just make music with people that I want to f–king have dinner with afterwards? How can me talking about these things help me build trust with people? How can I talk about the icky things that I haven’t talked about with anybody and then get it to a place where these people, because they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I totally relate,’ can validate my own experience?''

Further, Camila added, “And same thing with those years that we were together. My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship? I was doing therapy a lot. My focus really has shifted. And even now while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f–king point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay.”



Cabello and Mendes crossed paths for the first time back in 2014 while she was still a member of the band Fifth Harmony. At the time, the former couple was opening for Austin Mahone. Mendes has said in interviews that he was in love with Cabello since the first time they met and revealed that all his songs were about her.