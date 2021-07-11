BTS’ 'Permission To Dance' sets a new record few days after its release

New song new record! BTS recently released the latest track ‘Permission To Dance’ which has set a new record for themself only. The Korean band released their much-awaited English song ‘Permission to Dance’ on 9 July, and the video has now surpassed 100 million views on Youtube.

The track garnered more than 63 Million views in the first 24 hours and trended No.1 on Youtube in multiple countries. The new song has been co-written by Ed Sheeran in collaboration with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews.



Soon after the release, the video toped the iTunes charts worldwide as well. As per the reports, the song also ranked No.1 in around 92 countries and was rising in others.



After the song, Ed shared his reaction to the success and tweeted, “Wrote this song a while ago and so happy it’s being heard on such a world stage and being sung by such talented people. Check out Permission to Dance by @bts.bighitofficial on all platforms x.”



'Permission to Dance' is BTS' newest single from their 'Butter' single album. Before this, BTS release 'Butter', which was the band’s second English single. It broke all records as it released worldwide on June 21.