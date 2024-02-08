Britney Spears reveals she once 'made out' with actor Ben Affleck

Britney Spears continues to treat her Instagram page as a journal. The singer has now revealed that she once kissed actor Ben Affleck but forgot to mention it in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.



The pop icon shared this juicy tidbit on a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday along with an old photo of her, Affleck and songwriter Diane Warren.



“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diana Warren years ago,” she captioned the post.



“He’s such an amazing actor,” she gushed, and added, “Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy !!!



“Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!” she further wrote.