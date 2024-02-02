Britney Spears seemingly reacts to Justin Timberlake's comment: Not sorry
Days after Timberlake told a packed audience during a concert in New York that wanted to apologize to 'absolutely f****ng nobody', Britney seemingly responded to it on Instagram.
A volley of apologies or the lack of it continues between exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Days after Timberlake told a packed audience during a concert in New York that wanted to apologize to 'absolutely f****ng nobody', Britney seemingly responded to it on Instagram.
"Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets !!!," Spears wrote in a post on Instagram Thursday. "Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!"
Britney apologised to Timberlake
Earlier this week, Spears apologised to Timberlake for revealing details about their relationship in her memoir The Woman In Me. In the memoir, Britney had recalled that she underwent an abortion with Timberlake's child and that he broke up with her via text message cheated on her and even publicly embarrassed her with the 2022 song and video for Cry Me A River' which is allegedly about her cheating on him.
The revelations led to a lot of online backlash for Timberlake back in October 2023 when the book had hit the stands.
Months later, Britney gave a shoutout to Timberlake's new song and apologised. "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…" the singer wrote in a post that featured Timberlake singing a medley of his hits with The Roots on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Timberlake's reaction to Britney's apology
During an NYC concert on Wednesday, he said he was "apologising to "absolutely f---ing nobody" before launching into Cry Me a River.
Timberlake appeared to subtly address his past in a recent interview with Zane Lowe promoting his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, out March 15.
"I was able, on some of the songs, to look back at the past and have a real, not a refracted perspective of what it was because they always say ... you always hear that thing about, well, there's never any truth, there's just everybody's perspective of what happened," the "Selfish" singer said. "But to really look at it and be able to metabolize and verbalize my perspective on it, I don't think I've ever really done that before."