Britney Spears seemingly reacts to Justin Timberlake's comment: Not sorry

A volley of apologies or the lack of it continues between exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Days after Timberlake told a packed audience during a concert in New York that wanted to apologize to 'absolutely f****ng nobody', Britney seemingly responded to it on Instagram.



"Someone told me someone was talking s--- about me on the streets !!!," Spears wrote in a post on Instagram Thursday. "Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!"



Britney apologised to Timberlake



Earlier this week, Spears apologised to Timberlake for revealing details about their relationship in her memoir The Woman In Me. In the memoir, Britney had recalled that she underwent an abortion with Timberlake's child and that he broke up with her via text message cheated on her and even publicly embarrassed her with the 2022 song and video for Cry Me A River' which is allegedly about her cheating on him.



The revelations led to a lot of online backlash for Timberlake back in October 2023 when the book had hit the stands.

Months later, Britney gave a shoutout to Timberlake's new song and apologised. "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…" the singer wrote in a post that featured Timberlake singing a medley of his hits with The Roots on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.