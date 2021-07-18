‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 filming paused again for 'indefinite' period over fresh Covid case

Filming of 'Bridgerton' season 2 is on pause again, and this time for a longer period. The anticipated second season production was paused for 24 hours earlier this week after a crew member was tested positive, but they resumed production on Friday by taking care of all covid -19 health and safety protocols with the isolation of a particular person and proper testing of other teammates.



Now, as per the reports, Netflix paused the production again on Saturday for an indefinite period of time. Although, as per Variety, the streamer declined to comment on whether the person who contracted COVID-19 was a member of the cast or crew, the person is now in isolation.



The producers at Shondaland are looking for a safe period to return amid the Delta variant of Coronavirus surging across the UK. The shooting of the season is underway in different locations in the UK, where there has been a significant rise in Covid cases in the last week.

Backed by Shondaland, production of season 2 began in May this year in various London locations. The first season took the world by storm just after its debut last year by making a Netflix record -- it was seen by more than 82 million households in its first 28 days.



The upcoming season of the show will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's elder brother and his journey to find love. The storyline is based on author Julia Quinn’s 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.



The first season was a massive hit and focused on the romance between Daphne and Simon, the role which Rege-Jean Page played, who unfortunately is not returning in the second season. The show recently earned a total of 12 Emmy nominations