/Zakir Khan makes history with first Hindi comedy at Madison Square Garden, Hasan Minhaj reacts

Zakir Khan has made history by becoming the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. Fellow comedian Hasan Minhaj attended the event to show his support. After the performance, Minhaj took to Instagram to congratulate Zakir, sharing photos from the evening that included their on-stage interactions, a warm hug backstage, and even a glimpse of Zakir’s parents proudly cheering him on.

Hasan Minhaj congratulates Zakir Khan

“A historic night for comedy around the world! Last night I got to see my brother @zakirkhan_208 aka Zakir Bhai become the first comedian in history to headline @thegarden entirely in Hindi. He combines storytelling and poetry in ways that are elevating the genre of comedy to places I’ve never seen before. I also think my parents love him more than me (I’m okay with that).

Zakir Khan performed to a sold-out audience

Zakir first rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central India’s Best Stand-Up title and has since become known for his hit specials like Haq Se Single, Tathastu, and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. Zakir Khan performed to a sold-out audience of 6,000 as part of his ongoing North American tour, with comedian Tanmay Bhat also joining the show. During the show, Zakir called his parents via video call, much to the crowd's delight.

Zakir Khan on performing at Madison Square Garden

Before the show, Zakir spoke to Fox 5 New York, and shared how performing at Madison Square Garden was something he never imagined he would do. "Madison Square Garden was never part of the plan; it felt like a place for big movie stars, not for boys from Indore. But sometimes life goes beyond your dreams."

Following the US leg of his tour, the comedian will head to Canada before returning to India to close off the tour.