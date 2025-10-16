/Veteran actress and dancer Madhumati is no more, Akshay Kumar pays tribute

Veteran actor and dancer Madhumati is no more. The actress passed away on October 15 at the age of 87. Best known for her dance skills and work in films such as Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, and Mujhe Jeene Do, she was often compared to Indian actress and dancer Helen.

Madhumati was known for her films and dance moves from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Following the news of her demise, tributes started pouring in from across the film industry.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar offered a heartfelt tribute to his "first and forever guru," Madhumati. Taking to his social media handles, Akshay confirmed Madhumati's passing as he paid his final respects.

"My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati Ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti," Kumar wrote.

The actor shared an unseen picture from his younger days, showing him posing for a picture with the late actor-dancer.

Actor Chunky Panday, who also learned dance from the actor, grieved her passing. "My Teacher @madhumatideepak. Will miss you," he wrote.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh also paid a homage to Madhumati. Taking to his Instagram story, Vindu wrote, “Rest in peace our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend.”

