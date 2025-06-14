Shweta Singh Kirti remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in touching anniversary video| Watch

Today marks five years since the tragic passing of beloved Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On this solemn occasion, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti paid tribute to her late brother by sharing an emotional video honouring his memory and legacy.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June 2020 at the age of 34. The postmortem confirmed the cause of death as ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. Weeks later, his family lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment to suicide.

In August 2020, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier this year, in March, the CBI submitted a closure report concluding that there was no evidence of foul play.

Shweta Singh Kirti shares a heartfelt tribute

In the Instagram video, Shweta reflected on the years since Sushant’s death, sharing a message of hope, strength, and love “Today is Bhai's 5th Death Anniversary, a lot has happened since his death on 14th June 2020. Now CBI has submitted a report to the court and we are in a process of retrieving it. But what I want to say today is no matter what happens, don’t lose heart and don’t lose faith on god or in goodness. Always remember what our Sushant stood for… purity, an unquenchable zeal for life and learning, a heart full of love which believed in treating everyone equally and doing charity.”

‘Let his legacy live on’

Shweta also urged fans and followers to honour Sushant’s memory positively and not use his name to spread negativity “Never use Bhai’s name to spread any negative feeling… he wouldn’t like that. He didn’t stand for that. Look how many people’s heart and mind he touched and influenced…. Let his legacy continue… you be the burning candle that lights up other candles to continue his legacy. Any great person’s legacy always grows after he has passed on….. you know why is that? Because the magnetism of their personality sows seeds and influences minds for generations to come.”