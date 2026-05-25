/Saiyami Kher to play a photographer in Vikram Phadnis’ next film, first look out

Speaking about the project and collaborating with Vikram Phadnis, Saiyami Kher shared, “vikram narrated the film and it was a yes right away for me. Again I’m very grateful that I have got such an author backed role. Actors like myself are dying to get such meaty parts.so everytime I get an opportunity like this I consider my self very very blessed. This film is deeply personal to vikram and it adds even more responsibility on me to live upto his expectations. I sure hope I have. Vikram is a really really wonderful soul. His earnestness and hardwork and his conviction are the reasons this film has been made possible. He was very very sure about exactly what he wants. I also feel with so many years in the industry as one of the biggest names in the fashion industry and the access he has he could have gotten anyone he wanted for this part but he stuck to being honest to the role and followed his conviction with his choices. I play a photographer in the film And it’s always wonderful to pick up s new skill with every film. As you can see vikram has given me a completely different look in the film. I am delighted I have gotten to work with Vineet and Tahir. They are both fantastic actors. Very secure and very giving which makes life so much simipler. I am very fortunate that I have a film like Haiwaan and then this film just to contrasting parts and films. All I can hope for is getting to live many many more new lives in front of camera .”