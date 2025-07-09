/Rajkumar Rao, Patralekha announce pregnancy with sweet post: Elated

The stork is visiting Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao soon. The Bollywood couple announced their pregnancy with a sweet post on social media on Wednesday. The announcement comes days after the couple were spotted at a red carpet event where many speculated if Patralekha was hiding a baby bump.

Rajkummar and Patralekha to become parents soon

In a joint post, the couple announced that their first child was on the way. The post featured a baby crib with the text ‘Baby on the way’ written on it. The post was captioned as ‘Elated’.

The announcement was met with much excitement by fans and the couple’s friends in the industry.Several actors, celebrities, and members of the film fraternity flooded the comments section with love and congratulations for the parents-to-be.



Sonakshi Sinha, Nushratt Bharuccha, Pulkit Samrat, Esha Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan and others wished the couple on the happy news.

Rajkummar and Patralekha's relationship



The two actors have been together for over a decade. In an industry where relationships are often fragile and come with a shelf life, Rajkummar and Patralekha’s relationship has been rock solid. The pair met while they were both struggling to make their footing in the film industry. While working for Hansal Mehta’s Citylight,s they grew closer. The couple got married in November 2021 and after years of dating and living together.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his action drama Maalik set to hit the theatres on July 11. The actor's last release was Bhool Chuk Maaf which was released in May. Meanwhile, Patralekha was last seen in Phule, which was released on April 25.