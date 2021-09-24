Vicky Kaushal's next film 'Sardar Udham' to release on this date

Vicky Kaushal next movie 'Sardar Udham' is finally releasing digitally on Amazon Prime Video. The Shoojit Sircar directorial will release in October this year.



The highly anticipated film was earlier titled 'Sardar Udham Singh' but now the makers have dropped the last name from the title.

Kaushal shared the news on his social media with a new poster and wrote, ” My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime.”



In the movie, Vicky will be seen essaying the role of Udham Singh. Singh, a revolutionary belonging to the Ghadar Party, assassinated Michael Dwyer in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

The film is penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film was supposed to hit the theatres earlier this year but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.