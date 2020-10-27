'Veere Di Wedding' sequel to bring together same cast, go on floors post Kareena Kapoor's delivery

All those who loved watching Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan together in a film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, there’s an update on the plans of reviving the film with a sequel.

After dropping hints about ‘Veere Di Wedding’ sequel, stylist cum producer Rhea Kapoor is said to be ready to bring the cast back for the film. The Veere Di Wedding sequel is said to have the same cast and begin shooting once Kareena Kapoor Khan delivers her second child. She’s currently pregnant with her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump for the first time on Saif Ali Khan 50th birthday

The 2018 film helmed by Shashanka Ghosh featured Kareena, Sonam, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the main roles.

“They’re definitely doing it with the same cast. They will do the sequel after Kareena’s second baby,” a source close to the project was quoted saying.