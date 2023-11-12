Tiger 3: Salman Khan's film has made this much in advance booking on day 1

Expect the unexpected as Tiger 3, from the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe franchise is here to entertain one and all with the stories of Tiger and Zoya, two former spies from India and Pakistan, who meet and fall in love and go rogue. A lot is riding on the film as Salman Khan gets his first release of the year after what was a supremely successful year for Bollywood, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan.

For its first day, Tiger 3 has managed to sell 8,77,055 tickets which means that Salman Khan’s film has already collected Rs 22.97 crore. If these trends remain as is, the film is on its way to collect a whopping Rs 30 crore on its opening day, aka today on November 12. Tiger 3: Salman Khan's film has already earned Rs 150 million through advance bookings

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is the fifth installment in YRF’s spy universe. It is however third film in the Tiger franchise. While Salman and Katrina reprise their roles, we will get to see Emraan Hashmi in a surprisingly negative role. Tiger 3: Salman, Katrina and Emraan have a special appeal for their fans

Tiger 3 also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo avatar as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan from War reprising Kabir from the franchise. The film is said to have 12 fully elaborate action sequences and Salman Khan is said to have a lengthy 10-minute entry sequence, which will keep up with the hype around the film and for his character.