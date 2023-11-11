Tiger 3: Salman Khan's film has already earned Rs 150 million through advance bookings

Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Tiger 3 is just hours away from release and if one goes by the record number of advance bookings, it has already created records at the box office. The film has already collected Rs 15.58 crore (approx Rs 150 million) for the opening day as per reports. The film is also an important one for Salman who has faced a spate of box office duds in the recent past. His Eid release this year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was panned by fans and critics alike.



According to reports more than 5,86,650 tickets have been sold for Tiger 3. This includes 5,49,988 tickets for the Hindi 2D version and 21,049 tickets for the Telugu 2D version. On the other hand, 3098 tickets have been sold for the Tamil shows. The craze for the film's IMAX 2D version is also high as 9554 tickets have been sold for day 1.



Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. The earlier two films - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - were both blockbusters. Tiger 3 will have Salman playing the titular role while Katrina Kaif will reprise her role of Zoya. The new addition to the film is Emraan Hashmi who plays the villain. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War and Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan are said to have cameos in the film.