'Sherni' trailer: Vidya Balan tackles patriarchy, prejudices and a lost tiger in Amit Masurkar's new film

Vidya Balan is back. This time as a forest official in 'Sherni' directed by Amit Masurkar.



The trailer was released on Tuesday, which shows Vidya Balan in the lead, as an upright Forest officer. Vidya powers through the brutal beasts of social barrier set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department.



The exciting trailer showcases Vidya’s incredible journey, set in the world full of quirky yet relatable characters, as she navigates through her marriage with her rather unusual job, all this while trying to resolve the man-animal conflict.



Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, the film also has an eclectic mix of actors like Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.



The Amazon Prime film releases on June 18 in over 240 countries.





Balan who was last seen in 'Shakuntala Devi' in 2020, expressed her excitement over the trailer of the film and said, "Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways."