Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, after mother Maheep & Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. The news comes after her mother Maheep Kapoor tested positive for the virus after she attended an intimate dinner party at Karan Johar's house.



Shanaya took to her Instagram and shared the diagnosis. Sharing she has isolated herself and is taking all the necessary precautions, the actress wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!”





Apart from her, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan have also tested positive for Covid-19.



Meanwhile, responding to the backlash received on the party and those who were calling Karan Johar's home hotspot for covid, the producer slammed the media reports and shared a long note on his Instagram story and wrote, "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly... My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all."