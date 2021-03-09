Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for Covid-19, was filming 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in Mumbai

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker was reportedly shooting in Mumbai for his next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.



Bhansali has self quarantined himself. Sources state that Alia too has isolated herself since Bhansali as well as her beau Ranbir Kapoor have tested positive for the virus.



As soon as he tested positive, Bhansali reportedly got his mother tested who has tested negative but has isolated herself.



"After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure," a source told a daily.



Bhansali was shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn had recently joined the production to shoot for his cameo.



The cast and crew reportedly are undergoing covid tests although the status of the film's production is not known.



An official statement from Bhansali is awaited.