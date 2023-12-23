Salaar box office: Prabhas’ film becomes the biggest opener of 2023, dethrones Shah Rukh’s Jawan

Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire got a thunderous start at the box office. The movie, starring Rebel star Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, has become one of the biggest openers of 2023, dethroning Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. With its impressive start, the action drama has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. As per Sacnilk, Salaar earned Rs 95 crore (Rs 950 million) in India net on its first day for all languages.

The major chunk of the movie collection came from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions, where it has raked in Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million). With this, Prabhas' film has become the biggest opener of the year 2023, beating Shah Rukh's Jawan, which earned Rs 89 crore (Rs 890 million) on its first day, while Pathaan and Animal, both the films minted Rs 57 crore (Rs 570 million) and Rs 63 crore (Rs 630 million), respectively.

— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 23, 2023

As per Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie is looking at Rs 165 crore (Rs 1.6 billion) worldwide gross. Bala wrote on X, ''#Salaar is looking at ₹ 165 Crs gross Day 1 WW opening.. Will be 2023's Biggest Day 1 WW opener.''



Released on Dec 22, the movie is giving another big release of the week, i.e., SRK's Dunki, a big competition at the box office. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie grossed Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) on its opening day.



Prabhas' has made a shining comeback with Salaar. The actor's last few films, whether it was Om Raut's Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, or even Saaho, were big disappointments when it came to box office numbers.



Salaar will be released in two parts. At the end of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the makers revealed the title of Part 2 of the movie, which is Shouryaanga Parvam.



Set in a fictional place called Khansaar, the movie is the story of two friends, Deva (Prabhas) and Varadharaja Mannaar (Prithviraj), the two inseparable friends who turn out to be the biggest enemies of each other. The first part of the movie primarily told the backstory and history of Khansaar. Meanwhile, the second part will focus on Deva (Prabhas) and Varadharaja Mannaar (Prithviraj), but will probably show them as enemies as they fight against throne.



The movie also has Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, John Vijay, Ramachandra Raju, and Bobby Simha.



Prabhas' film has gotten mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike.



Salaar: Part 1 Movie Review: This Prashanth Neel's film is nowhere near KGF.



WION's Pragati Awasthi wrote, ''If the movie is directed by an acclaimed director like Neel, then there is no complaint when it comes to Bhuvan Gowda's cinematography, the grand scale of the movie's production design, stunning camera work, and writing. Although the movie's story might not be striking and may seem juvenile at some points, Neel's direction makes it stand out. Compared to Neel's previous work, KGF, this movie is not as dark, but still high on brutal violence, bloodshed, and action, which is also a drawback at some point,'' Read more reviews here.