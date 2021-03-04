'Saina' teaser: Parineeti Chopra looks impressive as Badminton champion Saina Nehwal

The first teaser of Parineeti Chopra's upcoming biopic 'Saina' is out.



Chopra, on Thursday, shared the teaser of the most-awaited drama which is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 26. Amole Gupte directorial features Chopra portraying the role of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Watch the teaser here:







The short teaser stars with court shots with Parineeti's voiceover talking about how her life is different from others and about how half of the Indian population comprises females who are married off at the age of 18. The teaser gives a glimpse of Nehwal journey from a small kid to become one of India's best badminton champ.

The teaser also highlights Saina's many achievements and also showed how her parents and coach have played major roles in her success.



Parineeti looks impressive as Saina, with the mole on her cheek and short hair. The film is been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah.

Parineeti was recently seen in Netflix's Girl On The Train’. She will next be seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite Arjun Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres on March 19.