Ranveer Singh's sport biopic '83' gets standing ovation at Red Sea International Festival, watch video

Bollywood's IT couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone brought in glamour at the red carpet of the Red Sea Film festival in Jeddah on Wednesday. The couple were at the festival for the premiere of their new film- sports biopic '83' which is based on the Indian cricket team's historic win at the World Cup in 1983.



The film got a standing ovation at the festival- a video of which has gone viral on Twitter.



Helmed by director Kabir Khan, '83' features Singh as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife in the film. She is also the co-producer of the film.

Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premier of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983 pic.twitter.com/4a4uOSnJE6 — Helmifaisal (@mhelmifaisal) December 15, 2021 ×

In the viral video, Ranveer can be seen clapping and joining his hands in gratitude for the great response. Ranveer and Deepika Padukone, along with director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur made a grand appearance at the Jeddah Film Festival.



The stars along with former cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi marked their presence at the festival where '83' was screened for the audience.



Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi are also a part of the film.



The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24.