Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter looks impressive as a young army officer in this war film

Ishaan Khatter's starrer film Pippa is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. After a long wait, the thrilling trailer of the movie is out. Set during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, the movie revolves around the bravery of an Indian army man. Pippa is directed by Raja Krishna Menon.



Apart from Ishaan, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead. The movie is adapted from Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees.

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey film continues earning good numbers at box office



Pippa Trailer



The story of the film centres around Captain Balram Mehta, played by Ishaan, of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron. The trailer starts by showing a tank and an army officer in a war-torn zone. As the trailer progresses, we are introduced to young and serious officer Balram, who a crucial part in the Battle of Garibpur during the Indo-Pak War of 1971 that led to the liberation and birth of Bangladesh. Soni Razdan is playing Ishaan’s mother in the movie.







Ishaan's performance as an army officer looks impressive and very convincing in the war zone as he makes some crucial decisions for his country.



Written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa, the music of the film is composed by maestro A.R. Rahman. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.