IAF officer sends legal notice to makers of Fighter over Hrithik-Deepika kissing scene in uniform

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest movie Fighter is facing legal trouble for a kissing scene in the film. The makers of the film have been sent a legal notice by an Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das. Das has objected to a particular scene featuring Hrithik and Deepika kissing while wearing the Indian Air Force uniform.

Fighter box office: Hrithik, Deepika's film makes a comeback at the box office, earns Rs 3 billion globally



About Fighter



The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, revolves around two ace fighter pilots, Patty (Roshan) and Mini (Padukone), who are posted in Jammu and Kashmir. Through the course of the film, the two are shown to fall in love. One of the scenes shows the lead players locking lips in the Air Force uniform.



The 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 India-Pakistan border clashes form a backdrop of the story of Fighter which also features Anil Kapoor in key role.



Siddharth Anand has also co-written the story along with Ramon Chibb. Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures are producers of the film.



Fighter, released 12 days ago, is inching towards a worldwide collection of Rs 350 crore (Rs 3.5 billion).