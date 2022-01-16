Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer's to remain in ICU for a few more days

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who contracted Covid-19 recently, is currently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, will still remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), under the supervision of doctors for a few more days.



The nightingale of India is suffering from the coronavirus as well as pneumonia.



The doctor who is treating her, gave an update on her health, saying, "Lata ji is still in ICU she needs care, that is why she is kept under doctor's supervision in ICU. She is suffering from corona as well as pneumonia, so she will have to remain under the supervision of the doctor for a few more days, it is difficult to say how many days it will last."



The doctor also said that there is a need for people to pray for her recovery.

Earlier, Mangeshkar's niece Rachna Shah said that the veteran requires "constant care".



"She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care.



Her niece added that the singer "will be fine", but will take time for full recovery from COVID-19, considering her age.



Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India. She has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi.



She was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour. In her career, she is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.