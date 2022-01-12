Lata Mangeshkar being treated for pneumonia, will remain under observation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to hospital on Saturday after she tested positive for COVID-19 will remain under observation for the next 10-12 days.



Mangeshkar is reportedly suffering from pneumonia and is in ICU in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.



Sharing her health update, associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital told a news agency, "She continues to be under observation in the ICU".



On Tuesday, Mangeshkar's niece Rachna Shah told the media that the veteran was admitted to the ICU as she requires "constant care".



"She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care.



Mangeshkar's niece added that the singer "will be fine", but will take time for full recovery from COVID-19, considering her age.



The veteran singer was admitted to the same hospital in November 2019 when she had complained of difficulty in breathing and has been diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.



Considered one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.



She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.



