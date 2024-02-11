Kiran Rao says failure of Laal Singh Chaddha affected Aamir Khan 'quite deeply'

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most-anticipated movies of the year 2022. However, upon its release, the movie tanked badly at the box office. The movie's disastrous performance had such a deep impact on Khan that it even led him to take a break from his career. Almost two years after the movie hit theatres, Aamir's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, shared how the actor was badly impacted by the bad performance of the movie.



Rao is busy promoting her upcoming film Laapala Ladies, and during her recent interview with Zoom, the filmmaker shared how disheartening it was for Aamir and the team to see the dream project Laal Singh Chaddha's performance.

“It's really disheartening when you put in all the effort and it doesn't work, which happened with Laal Singh Chaddha and it definitely affected Aamir quite deeply,” she explained before adding, ''It affected all of us because it was a project that had seen so many stages, it had done the Covid-19 rollercoaster. It (Laal Singh Chaddha) had been a dream project for Aamir. He had been working on getting the rights for the script for a decade before we made it."



She added, “So, it was disappointing. I am really happy that people are responding well on social media (after Laal Singh Chaddha's OTT release) because I do feel the film did not get as much of a chance. But it did not work and we do have to accept the fact that the audiences did not like it or did not want to see it.”