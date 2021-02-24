Kangana Ranaut unveils 'Thalaivi' teaser on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary

t's raining teasers in Bollywood! Kangana Ranaut, much like several of her peers, took to Twitter to announce the release date of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' on Wednesday. Ranaut also shared a short teaser of the film with the announcement post.



The teaser was unveiled on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, whose life is depicted in the film.



Tweeting the news, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary. Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021."



The trilingual film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.



The film will showcase the life of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician.



For the role, Kangana is said to have gained 20 kilos and undergone body transformation.

With cinema halls opening up to 100 per cent occupancy, several big films have announced their release date in the coming months. On Wednesday, teasers of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mumbai Saga' were also unveiled on social media.