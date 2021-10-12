Kangana Ranaut has a hilarious reaction as 'Thalaivii' trends in Pakistan

Kangana Ranaut had a hilarious take on her recent film 'Thalaivii' trending in Pakistan on Sunday.



Kangana Ranaut's recent film 'Thalaivii' received mixed reviews when it was released in theatres last month. The film hit OTT space Netflix earlier this month.

Read: Kangana Ranaut to WION: We need to discourage English films from taking over our screens



Ranaut shared a list of ‘Netflix Top 10 in Pakistan on October 10, 2021’. It had Thalaivii trending on the number one spot. Read WION's review of 'Thalaivii' here



She shared the list on her Instagram stories and wrote, "On a lighter note jaan ke tasalli hue deshadrohi sirf isi desh me nahi hain (relieved to know that traitors are not in just our country)."



In 'Thalaivii', Ranaut essays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film narrates her relationship with MGR, played by Arvind Swami and her rise to power in Tamil Nadu. Jayalalithaa died in December 2016 after 75 days of hospitalisation.



Recently, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu objected to certain references about party stalwarts--the late MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivii', and wanted the scenes deleted. Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said such references were factually incorrect and insisted that barring these flaws the film was well-made.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reposts Jackie Chan's apology after his son's drug scandal: 'Just saying'