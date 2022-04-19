'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' trailer: Ranveer Singh tackles female infanticide with humour

Ranveer Singh transforms himself into a rural Gujarati man in writer-director Divyang Thakkar's new film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.



The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday on social media and has Singh playing a man who is under pressure to produce a son. He himself is the son of the local village chief (Boman Irani) and Jayeshbhai's wife (Shalini Pandey) is expecting the couple's second child. Since their first child is a daughter, the family is hoping that Jayesh's wife produces an heir, that is, a son to continue the family legacy forward.



Things go awry when Jayesh realises that his second child is also going to be a girl and he decides to run away with his family to avoid his family killing the unborn child.

Watch the trailer here:

Part of Yash Raj Film's 50th-year celebration, the film attempts to deal with a grave topic like female infanticide but with humour. The film is co-produced by Manish Sharma and marks the debut of 'Arjun Reddy' actress Shalini Pandey in Hindi films.



The film is set to release in theatres on May 13.