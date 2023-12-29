'I don't know who he is!' Shruti Haasan reacts to Orry calling her 'rude' comment

Internet sensation Orry is all over the headlines for everything he does and says. Recently, Orhan Awatramani, who has been considered Bollywood's best friend, grabbed all the attention after he called actor Shruti Haasan rude and ignited rumours of Salaar actress' marriage, as he addressed her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika as her ‘husband.’



However, the actress was quick to clarify the claims about her marriage on Instagram. But recently, she reacted to Orry's comment where he called the actress 'rude'.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Orry was asked to name the celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude. The question reads, "Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an

unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can’t take a name just give hints."



Responding to this, the social media sensation said, "Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her!"

Shruti Haasan: I Don't Know Who He Is!



Reacting to his comments that were quick to go viral, the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress said, ''My focus has always been on people who bring good energy into my life and around me.''



In a conversation with ETimes, she said, “I don’t know who that (he) is. I am busy doing my work and living my life. My focus has always been on people who bring good energy into my life and around me. I have always said this, and I stand by it - I am like a mirror, I treat people exactly the way I am treated, and I am never sorry for it.”